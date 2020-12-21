Argentina, Chile to suspend flights from Great Britain over COVID-19 concerns

FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane passes in front of the moon as it makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina and Chile will suspend flights to and from Great Britain due to COVID-19 concerns, the governments of both South American counties said in separate statements on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the day before that a new strain of the coronavirus had led to surging infection numbers, as his government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas.

Argentina’s Interior Ministry said in its statement that the last flight from Great Britain before the suspension starts will be one scheduled to arrive in Buenos Aires Monday morning.

Passengers and crew arriving on that flight will have to go into a seven-day quarantine, it said.

Chile’s government said non-resident foreigners who had been in Great Britain over the last 14 days will be banned from entering the country. The measure will go into effect at midnight Tuesday and last two weeks, the Chilean statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Canada announced that it was joining a growing list of countries to suspend the entry of people coming in from Great Britain.