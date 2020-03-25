Ukraine to suspend air, rail links from Friday - Ifax citing interior minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine will suspend all air and rail links with other countries from March 27 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Interfax Ukraine news agency cited Interior Minister Arsen Avakov as saying on Wednesday.

He urged all Ukrainians to decide quickly whether to return home or remain abroad, Interfax reported. “Overnight from Friday to Saturday, all air links will be suspended. The same goes for train links,” Avakov was quoted as saying.

“You have two days. So come on, come back, my dears. After that, if you’re sitting in some nice hut..., well, stay there some more, if that’s what you have decided.”