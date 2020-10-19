Total coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceed 300,000: security council

FILE PHOTO: A visitor is seen at a check-in area in the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 303,638, while the death toll is at 5,673, the country’s security council said on Monday.

Ukraine registered 4,766 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The country reported a record daily high of 6,410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spike prompted the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of 2020.