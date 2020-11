FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists assist a patient as she leaves an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 256 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours and the total toll reached 10,112, the health minister said on Wednesday,

Maksym Stepanov also said that 12,496 new confirmed infections had been registered and it had taken the total cases to 570,153.