FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist assists a patient, who wears an oxygen mask outside a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine November 24, 2020. Picture taken November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 1.001 million coronavirus cases has been registered in Ukraine as of Dec. 24, with 17,395 deaths and 631,435 people recovered, Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.