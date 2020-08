FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians, including a man wearing a protective face mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), crosses a street in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 2,328 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134, reported on Thursday.

Total cases are at 102,971, with 2,244 COVID-19 deaths.

Infections have risen sharply recent days.