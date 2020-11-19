Ukraine reports new daily high coronavirus cases, deaths: minister

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear stand next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record of 13,357 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday, up from a previous record of 12,524 cases reported last week.

He said the number of coronavirus related deaths had also hit a new high of 257 compared with the previous record of 256 deaths.

The total number of COVID cases climbed to 583,510 with 10,369 deaths.