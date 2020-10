FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective face mask is seen in a bus amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine reported 4,661 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a daily record number of infections, which spiked in late September.

Ukraine’s security council said 92 deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 4,353.