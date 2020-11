FILE PHOTO: People walk past a poster with thanks to the doctors amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 9,850 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Thursday, up from a high of 9,524 reported a day earlier.

Total infections stood at 430,467 with 7,924 deaths by Thursday, Maksym Stepanov said.