FILE PHOTO: A member of an electoral commission wearing a protective face masks and gloves checks the body temperature of a voter at a polling station during local elections amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 201 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Friday, up from a high of 199 reported on November 4.

Maksym Stepanov also said 9,721 new COVID-19 cases had been registered.

Total infections stood at 440,188 with 8,125 deaths by Friday, he said.