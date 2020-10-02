Ukraine reports record daily high of 4,633 new coronavirus cases: security council

FILE PHOTO: People, including a woman wearing a protective face mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 4,633 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Friday, up from a previous record of 4,069 new cases reported on Thursday and the biggest daily jump since the start of the epidemic.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and early October above 4,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

The council said a total of 217,661 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 2, with 4,261 deaths.