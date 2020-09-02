Ukraine reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases, death toll

FILE PHOTO: Employees of tourism companies, restaurant and nightclub workers take part in a protest against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near the cabinet of ministers headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 2,495 new coronavirus cases and 51 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said this week the government predicted the number of new coronavirus cases would continue to rise there in September and could reach 3,000 a day by the end of this month.

The country has so far reported a total of 125,798 infections and 2,656 deaths.