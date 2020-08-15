Ukraine sees new record daily high of 1,847 coronavirus cases

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered 1,847 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday, a new daily record for infections in the country - which is seeing cases increase sharply following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

The figure given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,732 reported on Friday. Total cases reached 89,719, including 2,044 deaths.

Infections have risen since June as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.