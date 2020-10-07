Ukraine sees record daily high of 4,753 new coronavirus cases: security council

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective face mask is seen in a bus amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 4,753 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 4,661 new cases reported on October 3.

The council said a total of 239,337 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 7, with 4,597 deaths, including 77 in the past 24 hours.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and early October above 4,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.