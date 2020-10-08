Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases exceed 5,000

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective face mask is seen in a bus amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 5,397 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Thursday, up from a previous record of 4,753 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The council said a total of 244,734 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 8, with 4,690 deaths, including 93 in the past 24 hours.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and early October above 4,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

Ukraine’s Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week.