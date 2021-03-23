Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Ukraine's army says a servicewoman died after CoviShield vaccination

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield, is pictured during the vaccination campaign in Kyiv, Ukraine March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s army said on Tuesday that a servicewoman died two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, but the cause of death was not yet certain.

It said in a statement that on Tuesday the woman suddenly lost consciousness, although she had had no complaints earlier.

It is the first death reported since Ukraine started vaccination in February after receiving first 500,000 doses of CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

