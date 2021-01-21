EU promised help to Ukraine to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible: Zelenskiy

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing protective gear stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union has promised to help Ukraine obtain coronavirus vaccines as soon as possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said on Thursday evening.

Zelenskiy received assurances of support in a letter from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.

“It is emphasized that Ukraine can count on the solidarity of the European Union in obtaining a vaccine against coronavirus. The EU is taking steps to ensure Ukraine’s access to vaccines as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The first batches of COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme could arrive in Ukraine in the first half of February, television channel Ukraine-24 quoted a senior Ukrainian lawmaker as saying earlier on Thursday.

Ukraine, which has registered around 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 21,499 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China.