Ukraine sees imposing weekend lockdown: PM

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker disinfects a street near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government is going to strengthen measures to prevent the fast spread of coronavirus infection by introducing a lockdown at weekends, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Tuesday.

He said the decision could be approved in a government meeting on Wednesday.

“After consulting with business and experts, the government has chosen a model of quarantine measures that will ensure the functioning of the economy and prevent overloading of the medical system,” the government said in a statement.

The daily tally of coronavirus spiked in late September and remained consistently high throughout October and November, prompting the government to extend some lockdown measures until the end of this year.

Ukraine registered a total of 489,808 coronavirus cases as of Nov. 11 with 8,947 deaths and 221,459 recoveries.