Kiev photographer works around lockdown with video photo shoots

Ukrainian photographer Kate Kondratieva uses her smartphone to take pictures of a dancer Alina Kobyliak as screenshots via video call in the kitchen of her apartment, during a partial lockdown imposed by authorities to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kiev, Ukraine April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Kiev photographer Kate Kondratieva has found a way to continue doing her job by holding virtual photo shoots, and clients are pouring in.

During video calls she captures screenshots after directing her models on the best settings, lighting and poses.

The idea struck Kate when she spotted a screenshot she took a long time ago during a video chat with a friend.

“I realised it is a cool method to confront the reality now,” Kondratieva told Reuters.

She is compiling photos of friends around the world along with interviews on how they are coping with the coronavirus.

She can also guide clients on how to position the phone or laptop to capture the best image.

One client, Alina Kobyliak said it was an interesting experience and a way to entertain herself during the lockdown.

“I learnt some secrets about angles and lighting as I got instructions from a photographer,” she said.