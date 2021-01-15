Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Ukraine PM says coronavirus vaccinations to start in February

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Friday said he expected Ukraine to start coronavirus vaccinations in February.

In a televised interview with Ukraine 24, he also said he expected a spike in coronavirus infections after the January holiday period but that the health system was equipped to handle it. He ruled out extending a national lockdown beyond Jan 24.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

