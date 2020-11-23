Ukraine president tests negative for coronavirus - statement

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) as they meet in Kyiv, Ukraine October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after previously contracting it and spending time in a government hospital, he said in a statement on Monday.

“I finally have a negative coronavirus test result,” Zelenskiy said. “One way or another, I’m already at work today. The day will be busy, but I am very happy to dive into the work as usual.”