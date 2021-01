FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is in talks with several European and American manufacturers aiming to buy 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday.

He said the city will buy the vaccine with the money from the city budget, but gave no more details.

