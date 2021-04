FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2021. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine signed a contract with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

“I am deeply grateful to @AlbertBourla that after our conversation he kept his word and did everything to help the citizens of Ukraine in this difficult time of the pandemic,” Zelenskiy said on Twitter.