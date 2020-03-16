Ukraine capital shuts down bars, restaurants, shopping malls

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s capital Kiev announced on Monday the closure of bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping malls from March 17 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and said people’s movement to other towns should be restricted as much as possible.

Lviv and Odessa, two other major Ukrainian cities, are also introducing similar measures. Ukraine has recorded five cases of the coronavirus, including one death. It earlier announced a ban on the entry of foreign nationals.