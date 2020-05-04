Ukraine government agrees to partially ease lockdown on May 11

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a statue of Neptune wearing a protective face mask with the words "Thanks to doctors" amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lviv, Ukraine May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government on Monday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic until May 22 but agreed to partially lift some restrictions from May 11, according to televised cabinet proceedings.

The partial lifting of the restrictions includes opening parks and recreation areas, and allowing some shops, such as those specialising in household goods or textiles, to open. Cafes can reopen for takeaway services.