March 25, 2020 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine government approves emergency across the country over coronavirus spread

Tailors sew protective masks at a workshop of the Aviatsiya Halychyny brand, which changed its production lines from fashion clothing to produce protective masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lviv, Ukraine March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government approved on Wednesday declaring an emergency across the whole country for the next 30 days over the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting.

Previously an emergency had been declared in certain regions and in the capital Kiev.

Ukraine has reported 113 cases as of March 25, including 4 deaths. The ministers, all of whom wore masks, also approved to extend lockdown measures already in place for another month until April 24.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams

