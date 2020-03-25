Ukraine government approves emergency across the country over coronavirus spread

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government approved on Wednesday declaring an emergency across the whole country for the next 30 days over the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting.

Previously an emergency had been declared in certain regions and in the capital Kiev.

Ukraine has reported 113 cases as of March 25, including 4 deaths. The ministers, all of whom wore masks, also approved to extend lockdown measures already in place for another month until April 24.