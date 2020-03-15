World News
Ukraine Railways to halt international trains from March 17

KIEV (Reuters) - State-run Ukrainian railways company Ukrzaliznytsia will suspend all international passenger trains from March 17 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Sunday.

The Ukrainian government announced said on Friday that it was banning all international passenger flights and foreign citizens from entering the country until April 3.

Ukraine has registered three cases of coronavirus infection, one of which was fatal.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Daniel Wallis

