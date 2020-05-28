Merkel urges fellow leaders to contribute more to multilateral organisations

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 27, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged fellow leaders to consider providing further support to multilateral institutions like the United Nations and the World Health Organisation to speed recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking at a UN-sponsored video conference of world leaders, she also said countries should allocate more funding to the International Monetary Fund to help states that come into short-term financial difficulties.

“Additional IMF measures might also be considered when it becomes necessary to, at short notice, secure the liquidity of vulnerable states,” she said through an interpreter. “Thus it might be conceivable to consider an increased allocation of special drawing rights of the IMF.”