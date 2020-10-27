U.N. in New York cancels in-person meetings due to COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations Headquarters is pictured as it will be temporarily closed for tours due to the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations cancelled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters on Tuesday after five people in Niger’s U.N. mission were infected with the coronavirus, diplomats said.

After largely operating virtually since New York became a global COVID-19 hotspot in March, the 193-member world body had been holding some in-person gatherings again, with COVID-19 precautions such as requiring diplomats to wear masks, social distance and restricting the number of people at meetings.

In a letter to member states late on Monday, U.N. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said the U.N. medical unit had recommended cancelling in-person meetings on Tuesday, pending contact tracing with those infected.

Niger is a member of the 15-member Security Council, which last met in person on Thursday. Diplomats said people who attended Thursday’s meeting were being tested for COVID-19, and an in-person meeting on Syria planned for Tuesday was instead held virtually.