Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

United adds flights to Europe as countries reopen to vaccinated travelers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Monday it was adding three flights to destinations in Europe from July as countries begin reopening to vaccinated travelers.

The airline said in a statement that it would add direct flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, the bookings for which have already begun.

Customers can upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documents to get them certified ahead of the check-in, the carrier said.

United, which is slated to report earnings on Monday after markets close, said earlier this month that it expects a 66% drop in first-quarter revenue.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up