United Airlines adds more international routes for September

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Monday it was further expanding its international schedule in September by bringing back service between Chicago and Hong Kong and Los Angeles and Sydney, and adding new nonstop flights between Chicago and Tel Aviv.

United Airlines (UAL.O) said last week it will add nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August, tripling the number it flew in June, while standing ready to shift plans if a spike in COVID-19 cases hits demand.