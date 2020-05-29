United Airlines cutting 13 top jobs under fresh restructuring

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Friday it will be eliminating 13 officer positions as it consolidates roles and restructures some key departments to address the severe financial impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business.

Under the restructuring, which goes into place on June 15 and follows a management reshuffle announced earlier this week, eight people will leave the company on Oct. 1, the company said.

United has said its management and administrative staff will be at least 30% smaller in October, when a government-imposed ban on job cuts for companies that have received payroll aid under the CARES Act expires.