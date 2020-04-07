United Airlines drastically cuts California flights to match demand

FILE PHOTO: A United Airline Airbus A320-200 aircraft lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was temporarily, but significantly, reducing daily flying in and out of Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to better match demand that has dropped due to the new coronavirus.

Starting on April 12, United will operate 13 daily flights from LAX to six destinations, down from 33 flights to 19 destinations previously, and 50 from SFO to 37 destinations, down from 65 flights to 40 destinations previously, Chief Operations Officer Greg Hart said.