FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) on Tuesday announced a 60% schedule reduction in April, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel demand.

The airline said the reduction includes a 42% cut across the United States and Canada, and an 85% decrease in international flights.

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate about 45 daily flights in April, the company said in a statement.