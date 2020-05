FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it has seen a moderate improvement in demand for air travel so far in May in the United States and some international markets, as well as a reduction in cancellation rates.

The U.S. carrier said it expects July capacity to fall 75% from a year earlier, compared with an about 90% decline in May and June capacity.