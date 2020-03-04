United Airlines slashes domestic, international flying as demand slides on coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) is reducing U.S. and Canadian flights by 10% and international flying by 20% in the month of April and eyeing similar cuts in May in some of the most drastic measures announced to date by a U.S. airline in response to falling demand due to the coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chicago-based United said it was also implementing a hiring freeze, delaying merit-based salary increases and offering employees the option to take an unpaid leave of absence.