United Airlines slashes international schedule by 95% for April

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Friday it would slash its international schedule by 95% for April because of government restrictions prohibiting travel in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

United will temporarily suspend all flights to Canada effective April 1 and will draw down its remaining trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific and Mexico operations, the airline said in a statement.

The airline this week had announced a 60% reduction in domestic and international schedules for April, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on travel demand.