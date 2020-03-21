Business News
March 21, 2020 / 3:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

United Airlines slashes international schedule by 95% for April

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Friday it would slash its international schedule by 95% for April because of government restrictions prohibiting travel in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

United will temporarily suspend all flights to Canada effective April 1 and will draw down its remaining trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific and Mexico operations, the airline said in a statement.

The airline this week had announced a 60% reduction in domestic and international schedules for April, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on travel demand.

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle

