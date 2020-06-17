Business News
June 17, 2020 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

United Airlines sweetens voluntary exit deal for flight attendants

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) sweetened a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying that while “thousands of employees” signed up, “we’re finding that’s not enough,” according to a document seen by Reuters.

Under the new deal, which came ahead of an initial June 18 deadline, flight attendants would receive a $1,500 health credit for every year worked, up to $45,000. The new deadline to apply is July 8.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

