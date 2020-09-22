United Airlines to tap U.S. Treasury loans, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks before the departure of the "Flight for the Planet", the most eco-friendly commercial flight in history of aviation, according to the airline, from O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines intends to tap U.S. Treasury loans available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Chief Executive Scott Kirby said at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Also speaking to reporters, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker affirmed his airline is also taking the Treasury loans, while JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said a decision will be made in the near future.