Universal Studios extends theme park closures to at least May 31

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Universal Studios said on Thursday it was extending the closure of its theme parks in Florida and California until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through at least May 31. This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations,” the company said in a statement.

It added that Universal Orlando Resort hotels had also temporarily suspended operations.

Walt Disney Co, which operates Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California as well as theme parks in China, Hong Kong, Japan and France, has closed all of the venues indefinitely.

Universal first shut down its U.S. parks in mid-March, when the coronavirus took hold in the United States, bringing shutdowns and pleas for social distancing.

It had originally anticipated a March 28 reopening.

“For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials,” Universal said in its statement.

Universal Studios is owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp.