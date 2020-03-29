Uruguay confirms first coronavirus death, cases hit 303

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay confirmed the country’s first death related to coronavirus late on Saturday as total cases climbed above 300 in the South American grains and cattle producer, which has a population of around 3.5 million people.

The country’s health ministry said in a report that a 71-year-old former electoral court minister, Rodolfo González Rissotto, had died after contracting the virus that has infected nearly 700,000 people globally and killed over 30,000.

A 82-year-old Uruguayan woman who died earlier in March was found to have had the virus, but her death was attributed to the terminal cancer she was suffering.