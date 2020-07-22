White House official says administration opposes unemployment extension: Politico

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offers a thumbs up to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return with U.S. President Donald Trump to Washington, U.S., from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the Trump administration opposed a short-term extension of enhanced federal unemployment benefits, a Politico reporter said on Twitter.

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are weighing an extension of the benefits due to expire at the end of July as deep divisions make a deal on a larger coronavirus aid package unlikely before then, senators said earlier on Wednesday.