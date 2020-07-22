Divides on coronavirus bill prompt Trump, Senate Republicans to discuss unemployment extension

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are weighing an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits due to expire at the end of July as deep divisions make a deal on a larger coronavirus aid package unlikely before then, senators said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A "Help Wanted" sign sits in the window of a shop in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican disagreements over a proposed $1 trillion opening offer in aid bill negotiations were laid bare on Tuesday, while Democrats are sticking by their demand for $3 trillion more to aid states, school districts, laid-off workers and healthcare efforts.

A $600-per-week federal supplement to state unemployment benefits approved in March expires at the end of July, a move that would sharply reduce unemployment for millions of Americans thrown out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of Republican senators said on Wednesday that the idea of an extension was being discussed as a possible stopgap measure if a broad package could not be passed in the next 10 days.

“I think we should do the whole thing, but if we can’t get it done by next week, we cannot allow there to be a cliff in unemployment insurance,” Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, told reporters. “We’re still at 11% unemployment, about 17 million Americans out of work through no fault of their own.”

A full extension of the extra $600 per week through the end of 2020 was part of a bill passed in May by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The measure forms the basis of their negotiating position. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still has not unveiled his coronavirus aid bill, seen as the Republicans’ opening gambit.

Chad Stone, chief economist at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank in Washington, said the extra cash has helped prop up consumer spending in the face of the steepest economic downturn since the 1930s Great Depression

“If that money goes away or gets reduced substantially, it will be a hit to the economy. It means we’re not giving the economy the boost it needs to get over the hump and have a robust recovery that gets us back to full employment quicker.”

But Republican lawmakers have argued that the extra $600 a week means that some people are earning more than at their prior jobs, discouraging them from returning to work.

“I’m not in favor of any premium extension for unemployment,” said Senator David Perdue, a Georgia Republican. “What I’d prefer is if you want to give a few bucks to people, put it into a direct payment, but right now we have provided an incentive not to go back to work.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he wants to correct this issue, but has not specified an appropriate amount. He said on Tuesday he wants to “get something done by the end of next week” before the extra unemployment insurance benefits expire.