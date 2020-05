FILE PHOTO: California governor Gavin Newsom waits to speak at a news conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 9, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California, Oregon, Washington and other states involved in a western states pact to coordinate coronavirus response have asked the federal government for a combined $1 trillion in aid, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.