CDC not recommending COVID-19 tests for domestic air travel 'at this time'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it is not currently recommending requiring COVID-19 testing for all domestic air travelers, after the idea sparked strong opposition from U.S. airlines, unions and some lawmakers.

The CDC said on Jan. 26 that it was “actively looking” at the idea. A spokeswoman for the agency on Friday said the agency was not calling for required testing “at this time.”