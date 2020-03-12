Factbox: U.S. restrictions on travel from Europe

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping measures to prevent people from 26 European countries from traveling to the country as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.

People line up at the Delta Air Lines ticketing desk inside Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, after the U.S. banned travel from Europe, as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Here are the details on the travel curbs:

— The limits will last 30 days and go into effect at midnight on Friday.

— They apply to foreign nationals who have been in the Schengen Area, 26 countries in Europe, in the last 14 days.

— The Schengen Area countries comprise: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

— They do not apply to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

— American citizens and permanent residents are exempt. They will be directed to a limited number of airports where screening can take place.

Source: Homeland Security and White House statements:

bit.ly/2W4UIb5

bit.ly/2THN6da