Pelosi and Mnuchin discussed standalone airline bill, to talk again

FILE PHOTO: .S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a 20-minute phone call to discuss a standalone bill to provide assistance to the struggling airline sector and agreed to talk again on Thursday, Pelosi’s spokesman said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump suspended coronavirus relief talks on Tuesday evening, but said he would remain open to standalone bills on several topics, including airlines.