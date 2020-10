FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks over at reporters and photographers as the president departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday that President Donald Trump is interested in a comprehensive coronavirus relief bill, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement posted in a series of tweets.

Trump suspended talks on a comprehensive coronavirus relief bill earlier this week.