Trump says he would be in favor of helping U.S. airlines

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be in favor of helping U.S. airlines financially when he was asked about a group of Senate Republicans backing $25 billion payroll assistance for companies financially devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t want to lose our airlines so if they’re looking at that, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, I’d be certainly in favor,” Trump said at a White House briefing.